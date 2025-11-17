Why FMC Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Key Points

An analyst aggressively cut his price target on the stock.

He lowered it from $43 per share all the way down to $14.

Agricultural sciences company FMC (NYSE: FMC) wasn't growing on the stock exchange Monday. The company's share price declined by nearly 5% that day, following an analyst's substantial reduction in his price target. The stock's decline was much steeper than the 0.9% fall of the bellwether S&P 500 index.

Yet another chop

Before market open Monday, Jeffrey Zekauskas of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan lowered his FMC price target to $14 per share. That was quite some distance down from his previous fair value assessment of $43. Despite the big change, Zekauskas maintained his existing neutral recommendation on the stock.

The analyst's reasons for the move weren't immediately apparent. The cut is part of a broader trend among professional FMC followers; reductions have also been made by researchers at institutions such as Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Mizuho in recent weeks.

This was entirely understandable, as they came in the wake of FMC's third-quarter earnings release. Although the company beat slightly on net income, it fell short significantly on sales -- these came in nearly 50% lower than the consensus analyst estimate. FMC also announced that its president, Ronaldo Pereira, was stepping down after 28 years with the company.

Cause for concern

Investors were right to worry about FMC's third-quarter top line, as it dropped by nearly 50% on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, management lowered guidance for both revenue and profitability for the entirety of 2025.

While it attributed the decline largely to developments in its business in India, such a slide is rather worrying, particularly if it comes as a shock and surprise. The impression is that FMC might not have a solid grip on its operations, and that alone is reason to avoid the stock for now.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.