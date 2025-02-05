Why FMC Stock Crashed 36% on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE: FMC) stock crashed 36.3% through 9:50 a.m. ET Wednesday after reporting mixed earnings last night.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast that FMC would earn $1.60 per share in Q4, and FMC beat that number with a stick, reporting adjusted profits of $1.79 per share. However, analysts also thought FMC's sales would exceed $1.3 billion. In fact, sales were barely $1.2 billion.

FMC Q4 earnings

FMC's sales grew 12% organically, but adverse foreign exchange rates limited dollar-denominated sales growth to 7%. The news on profits was arguably worse. While adjusted profits exceeded expectations for the quarter, earnings, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), ran negative. GAAP "earnings" were a loss of $0.13 per share.

Understandably, CEO Pierre Brondeau encouraged investors to focus on the company's "solid sales" and its non-GAAP earnings for the quarter, noting that the agricultural chemicals company enjoyed "a good increase in volume." Sales still weren't as good as management hoped, however, a fact Brondeau explained thusly: "Customers in many countries sought to hold significantly less inventory than they have historically."

The lousy quarter capped a bad year for FMC, which saw sales slide 5% in total. GAAP earnings in 2024 were only $2.72 per share, down 74% from 2023.

FMC 2025 guidance

Turning to guidance, FMC foresees "essentially flat" 2025 revenue ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.35 billion. While management hopes to grow sales volumes, FMC worries that customers will continue to hold "lower-than-historical levels" of inventory, which may limit sales growth. FMC also predicts prices will decline in the low- to mid-single digits this year, further weighing on sales.

As regards earnings, FMC gave only an adjusted forecast, $3.26 to $3.70 per share. It also warned that free cash flow will decline to about $300 million, plus or minus $100 million.

With FMC stock valued at 22.5 times current year projected free cash flow, sales still falling, and profits looking very weak, I cannot call FMC stock a buy at this time.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.