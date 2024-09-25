Why Flutter Entertainment Rallied Today

Online gambling giant Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) rallied 6.5% on Wednesday as of 1:24 p.m. ET.

You may know Flutter as the parent company of FanDuel, which is a popular U.S. fantasy sports site. However, the company also has physical sportsbook properties across the U.S., Ireland and the U.K., Australia, and other geographies, as well as platforms for online betting and casino games, known as "iGaming."

Today, Flutter made news at its investor event, during which it gave guidance to 2027 while also unveiling its first-ever buyback program.

Flutter is flying on 2027 guidance

At its investor event, Flutter disclosed its medium-term guidance for 2027. Management now forecasts the total addressable market for iGaming and online daily fantasy sports to grow at an 8% annualized rate through 2027, reaching $368 billion in total.

But management also sees Flutter outgrowing its end markets, with a $21 billion revenue target in 2027. That would mark an impressive peer-beating 14% average annualized growth rate over the $14.2 billion in revenue management guided for this year on its second-quarter call back in August.

And it gets better, as Flutter also forecasts a seven-point EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin expansion to 25% as it scales further, with management projecting annualized free-cash-flow growth of 36% over the next three years, reaching $2.5 billion in 2027.

In addition, Flutter announced a $5 billion share repurchase program, which it intends to execute beginning later this year and running over the next three years. That $5 billion would amount to about 12% of the company's shares at the current market cap.

Investors liked what they heard

Judging by today's reaction, investors appear to like what they heard. Shares now trade for roughly 17.2 times that 2027 free-cash-flow target, which is not terribly expensive in today's environment for a diversified leader in a growth market. Flutter looks like an intriguing consumer discretionary stock today, especially as interest rates come down.

Should you invest $1,000 in Flutter Entertainment Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Flutter Entertainment Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Flutter Entertainment Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $740,704!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.