Why Fluence Energy Stock Was Flying High This Week

In the trading sessions following the release of its fiscal second quarter of 2025 earnings report, Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) stock was the recipient of not one, but two analyst price target raises. That helped raise the value of its shares; according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence Fluence was up more than 17% week to date as of early Friday morning.

Two price target raises in two days

The two Fluence raisers were UBS' Jon Windham and RBC Capital pundit Christopher Dendrinos.

The first one to step forward as Windham, who on Tuesday added $1.50 per share to his fair value assessment for a new level of $6. On a less positive note, the analyst left his neutral recommendation unchanged.

According to reports, Windham's slightly more bullish take on the company was based chiefly on the tariff reductions announced by President Donald Trump the previous day on goods coming from China. The prognosticator believes companies that factored high tariffs from that country into their guidance might stand to benefit.

Fluence reduced its guidance for the second quarter in a row, largely on the lack of clarity in the ever-shifting tariff dispute between the U.S. and its major trading partners.

On Wednesday, Dendrinos also pulled the lever on a Fluence price target increase. In his case, he changed it from $6 per share to $7. Like Windham, he maintained his equivalent of a neutral recommendation.

A speculative play at best right now

Fluence is a volatile stock backing a company that operates in a volatile industry (next-generation energy storage). Those quarterly results were concerning, and I don't feel the two analysts' tepid price target raises are going to boost sentiment in the medium to long term. I'd pass on this stock at the moment.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fluence Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.