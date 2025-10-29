Why Flowserve Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Flowserve beat on earnings, but missed on sales last night.

The company's profit per share tripled year over year, and power equipment sales are booming.

Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock surged ahead 25.1% through 10:35 a.m. ET Wednesday despite reporting mixed earnings last night.

Heading into the Q3 report, analysts forecast Flowserve would earn only $0.80 per share non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) on sales of just over $1.2 billion. In fact, Flowserve earned $0.90, while its sales underperformed, coming in just below $1.2 billion.

Flowserve's Q3 earnings

Flowserve grew its sales only 3.6% year over year, although backlog did grow 4%. Bookings of new orders were a bit more worrisome, rising only 0.8%, which suggests sales growth could slow in the future. That's not particularly optimistic-sounding, though, so what explains the remarkable strength we're seeing in Flowserve's stock price today?

Well, isolated pockets of Flowserve's business do seem to be booming. Aftermarket parts bookings, for example, grew a respectable 6%, while bookings for power equipment surged 23% at this industrial flow management equipment-maker. Operating profit margin dropped a lot, to just 6.7%, but gross margin grew 90 basis points, which is positive.

Perhaps the best news of all is that Flowserve's $0.90 per-share profit -- the non-GAAP number cited -- was actually only half of GAAP earnings. When calculated according to GAAP, Flowserve earned $1.67 per share -- triple last year's Q3 profit!

Is Flowserve stock a buy?

Thanks to this surge in GAAP profit, Flowserve stock currently costs just 19.2 times trailing earnings -- and the stock's even cheaper when valued on its $629 million in trailing free cash flow. The stock's price-to-free cash flow ratio currently sits at an attractive 13.8x ratio.

That's cheap for a company that analysts forecast can grow earnings nearly 20% annually over the next five years. If Flowserve can deliver on this promise, the stock should be a "buy."

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flowserve. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

