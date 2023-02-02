Markets
FVRR

Why Fiverr Is Soaring 16% Higher Today

February 02, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Rich Duprey for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) were surging 16.1% higher at 11:33 a.m. ET on Thursday on no apparent company-specific news for the gig economy stock.

After closing lower on Monday, Fiverr has rocketed to a better than 31% gain this week, with today's action being the best so far.

Person wearing headphones working on laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Even after the freelancing platform's recent performance, shares are still worth only about one-quarter of what investors were willing to pay for the stock one year ago. The market hasn't treated Fiverr very kindly since the economy reopened following the pandemic lockdowns, even though its business remains healthy otherwise.

Third-quarter revenue of $82.5 million was 11% higher than in the year-ago period, which itself was on top of a 42% gain at the time. In 2020, during the depths of the pandemic when workers were flocking to market themselves to businesses to earn money, Fiverr's revenue rocketed 88% above pre-pandemic levels.

So Fiverr has been able to maintain the gains it earned during a time that was a one-off event and has added onto it itself. That hardly seems to warrant the sort of decimation that visited the company's stock.

Now what

Fiverr continues to expand the number of active buyers on its platform to 4.2 million, up 3% from the year prior, while the amount spent increased 12% to $262 per buyer.

That's a long way from when Fiverr was a platform where you could hire someone to perform a gig for $5 (hence its name), and suggests the company and its stock is a long way from slowing down.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FVRR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.