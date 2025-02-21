Why Five9 Stock Is Rising Today

Cloud-based contact center specialist Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday evening. The company breezed past Wall Street's estimates across the board, and the stock opened Friday's trading session 19.7% higher.

But there's more to the Five9 story, and the stock is only up by 5.2% at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Five9's Q4 by the numbers

Five9's fourth-quarter revenues rose 16.6% year over year to $279 million. Your average analyst would have settled for approximately $267 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings jumped from $0.61 to $0.79 per diluted share. Here, the analyst consensus stopped at $0.70 per share.

So far, so good. Five9 posted record revenues and strong profits. Renewable subscription sales led the way with a 19% year-over-year gain. The company supported its marketing message while limiting its cost of operations by incorporating a growing number of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its call center services. Personalized AI agents are emerging as a particularly important growth driver.

Why investor enthusiasm was dampened

At the same time, longtime CFO Barry Zwarenstein announced his retirement after 13 years on the job. This unexpected announcement undermined Five9's clearly positive report.

But it's an amicable separation, and Zwarenstein will stay on until the summer to ensure a smooth transition to his permanent replacement. In other words, Five9's robust report should carry more weight with investors than Zwarenstein's departure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Five9 right now?

Before you buy stock in Five9, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Five9 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $858,668!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Five9. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.