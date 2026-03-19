Why Five Below Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Five Below's inexpensive merchandise is selling well.

Management plans to open an additional 150 stores in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Five Below ›

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) climbed on Thursday after the extreme value retailer's quarterly results topped investors' expectations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Impressive Q4 performance

Five Below's sales surged 24.3% to $1.73 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. The discount store chain opened 14 net stores during the quarter and a total of 150 over the trailing 12 months. Five Below ended the year with 1,921 locations across 46 states.

The retailer's comparable sales, which measure revenue at stores open for at least a year, jumped 15.4%.

With most of its merchandise priced between $1 and $5, Five Below encourages its customers to "let go and have fun" as they shop among its candy, trendy fashion, sports, and party-focused wares.

"Our outstanding fourth quarter results capped off a transformational year that firmly established Five Below as the destination for the kid and the kid in all of us," CEO Winnie Park said.

All told, Five Below's adjusted net income leaped 24.5% to $239.6 million, or $4.31 per share. That bested Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $4.

A smart, value-focused strategy

Five Below's low-priced goods should continue to resonate with cash-strapped consumers, particularly if gasoline prices increase further.

Management sees sales rising to roughly $5.25 billion in fiscal 2026, up from $4.76 billion in 2025, driven by 150 store openings and comparable sales growth of 3% to 5%. The company also projects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $7.74 to $8.25, up from $6.67.

"With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value," Park said.

Should you buy stock in Five Below right now?

Before you buy stock in Five Below, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Five Below wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.