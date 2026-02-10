Why Fiserv Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Key Points

Fiserv reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results today.

The company exceeded analysts' top and bottom-line expectations.

Management projects organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% year over year for 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Fiserv ›

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) reported fourth quarter 2025 financial results this morning, and while the company's chief financial officer, Paul Todd, stated that the company's "fourth quarter results and 2026 guidance are in line with what we outlined in October," investors are, nonetheless, celebrating the performance -- one that exceeded analysts' expectations.

As of 1:56 p.m. ET, shares of the financial technology company are up 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Fiserv reports organic revenue growth in 2025 and sees more to come in 2026

Exceeding the $4.9 billion in revenue that analysts had anticipated, Fiserv reported Q4 2025 sales of $5.3 billion, a 1% year-over-year increase. With respect to profitability, Fiserv reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99, surpassing analysts' expectations of $1.90.

In addition to addressing the company's recent performance, management provided guidance for 2026: organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% year over year and adjusted EPS of $8.00 to $8.30. For context, Fiserv had reported year-over-year revenue growth of 4% for 2025.

Investors believe this fintech stock is back on track

Following the company's October reporting of vastly disappointing third-quarter 2025 financial results, Fiserv stock plunged, resulting in a 67% decline in 2025. Today's Q4 2025 financial results presentation, however, suggests to investors that the One Fiserv strategic initiative to reposition the company for growth is a success.

While Fiserv's news today is encouraging, prudent investors will want to wait for further evidence that the company is back in growth mode -- whether that's seen in its presentation at its Investor Day event in May or in subsequent quarterly financial results presentations. In the meantime, those eager for exposure to the industry have plenty of other fintech stocks to consider.

Should you buy stock in Fiserv right now?

Before you buy stock in Fiserv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fiserv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.