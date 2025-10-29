Why Fiserv Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Fiserv's third-quarter report arrived with huge sales and earnings misses.

The company also issued major downward revisions for its organic revenue growth and earnings targets.

Organic revenue growth is now expected to come in at roughly 4%, and adjusted earnings per share are projected to dip slightly.

10 stocks we like better than Fiserv ›

Fiserv (NYSE: FI) stock is getting crushed in Wednesday's trading following a very disappointing quarterly report. The fintech company's share price has fallen 43.8% in the daily session as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

Fiserv reported its third-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and underperformance in the period shocked the market. In addition to showing weak Q3 numbers, the company lowered its full-year targets and announced some shakeups for its leadership team and board of directors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Fiserv stock tanks on weak Q3 results

For the third quarter, Fiserv posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $2.04 on sales of $4.92 billion. The results came in far below the average targets from Wall Street analysts, which had called for adjusted earnings per share of $2.65 and revenue of $5.35 billion. Revenue in the period increased just 0.8% year over year, and the company's adjusted operating income fell 7% to $1.8 billion.

What's next for Fiserv?

Following its disappointing Q3 performance, Fiserv lowered its forecasts for the full-year period. The company now expects annual organic revenue growth to be between 3.5% and 4% and adjusted earnings per share to be between $8.50 and $8.60. Previously, management had guided for organic sales growth of roughly 10% and adjusted earnings per share of between $10.15 and $10.30.

So while the company's midpoint earnings target previously called for annual earnings growth of approximately 16%, shareholders are now looking at a small year-over-year decline for profits. Following the weak results, Fiserv plans to make some significant strategic shifts -- but uncertainty on that front also isn't sitting well with investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fiserv right now?

Before you buy stock in Fiserv, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fiserv wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $594,569!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,286!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,065% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.