Why Fiserv Plunged Today

Key Points

Fiserv announced CEO Mike Lyons was leaving the company to take another CEO role.

It adds to the uncertainty of Fiserv's turnaround plans.

However, it's possible the change was pushed by Fiserv's prominent activist investor.

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Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) plunged on Monday, falling 11.3% as of 3:26 p.m. The decline was all the more notable since the broader markets were up in the wake of the past weekend's deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Fiserv announced that its CEO, Mike Lyons, had accepted another role as CEO of Truist Securities (NYSE: TFC) and would be leaving the company. The company also reiterated Fiserv's full-year guidance.

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Lyons, who had only been on the job for about a year and a half, was the driving force behind Fiserv's turnaround plan. Therefore, investors took his leaving as a sign that things might not be going so well on that front. However, with an activist investor involved in Fiserv's story, things may be more complicated.

Lyons leaves for the banking world

In a press release today, Fiserv announced that CEO Mike Lyons had stepped down to take the Truist Financial CEO role. Lyons had only been CEO of Fiserv for a little more than a year, having originally come to Fiserv from the banking industry as a former President at PNC Bank. In the meantime, Fiserv announced that Takis Georgakopoulos, who had been Co-President of Technology and Merchant Solutions, would take over as CEO.

It is difficult to know Lyons' exact reason for leaving. At first glance, a relatively new CEO undertaking a large turnaround plan who abruptly leaves the company isn't a good sign. Just one month ago, Fiserv held its investor day, outlining the new "One Fiserv" plan in detail. So, to see the CEO leave one month after that presentation is concerning.

On the other hand, this may also be a case of Fiserv's board of directors and a large activist investor pushing for changes. Jana Partners, a prominent activist hedge fund, originally took a stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter of 2025 and first disclosed the position in February. In the first quarter, Jana doubled down on its stake in Fiserv, bringing its total to over 4.4 million shares, just under 1% of the company.

In early June, just weeks after the Investor Day presentation, Reuters reported that Jana was pushing for more aggressive changes, including adding more outsiders to the board and selling certain non-core assets.

While we don't know exactly what led Lyons to leave, it's a pretty decent probability that there was a clash with Jana, who may also have preferred Georgakopoulos to take over for whatever reason.

Fiserv stock looks quite cheap, bit with risks

In summary, despite the bad news, Lyons' departure could ultimately be a positive, if it were an internal ousting rather than Lyons' just wanting to leave the company. To this investor, it seems that Jana wasn't satisfied with the investor day presentation and successfully pushed to shake things up further, even as Fiserv sticks to the general outline of the plan.

Investors won't know whether this is a positive or negative development until some time in the future. However, the stock does look quite cheap at the moment, at under six times this year's adjusted earnings per share guidance of $8.00 to $8.30 per share -- guidance which was just reiterated in today's announcement.

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Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Fiserv. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Truist Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.