Why FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Dived by Almost 17% Today

Key Points

Investors didn't seem too keen on the bank's double miss on third-quarter estimates.

They probably weren't too hot on a freshly announced merger either.

10 stocks we like better than First Foundation ›

FirstSun Capital (NASDAQ: FSUN), owner of the regional lender Sunflower Bank, had two pieces of news for the market to digest on Tuesday. After market close the previous day, the company disseminated its latest quarterly earnings report and announced a merger with a peer.

Investors didn't react well to the pair, though, and FirstSun's stock price plummeted by nearly 17% in the Tuesday session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A pair of narrow misses

FirstSun booked total revenue of $107.3 million in its third quarter, an improvement over the $98.2 million it earned in the same period of 2024. Net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was slightly under $23.2 million, or $0.84 per share. This was down from the year-ago, non-GAAP (adjusted) profit of $22.4 million.

That meant a mixed quarter for FirstSun, as analysts tracking the financial stock were collectively modeling only $106.7 million for revenue but $0.89 for adjusted profitability.

The company had to contend with higher credit costs. However, this was offset by certain positive developments in the fundamentals, such as a year-over-year rise of nearly 11% in total loans.

A merger of Firsts

FirstSun also provided details of that merger, stating that it will be joining forces with financial services company First Foundation. This is to be effected in an all-stock transaction in which holders of First Foundation common and preferred stock will be given slightly more than 0.16 of a share of FirstSun for every share in their possession.

On top of that, First Foundation's warrant holders will exercise their warrants early, receiving FirstSun stock.

All told, FirstSun said, the aggregate transaction value of the deal amounts to roughly $785 million. After this closes, current FirstSun investors will own just under 60% of the merged company, which will retain the FirstSun name.

The deal is subject to approval by the shareholders of both companies and by the relevant regulatory bodies. FirstSun said it should close early in the second quarter of next year.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Foundation right now?

Before you buy stock in First Foundation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Foundation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,287!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,173,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.