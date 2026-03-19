Why Is FirstEnergy (FE) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for FirstEnergy (FE). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FirstEnergy due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for FirstEnergy Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y



FirstEnergy reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.92%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 67 cents.



FE reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share compared with $2.37 in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.60%.



The increase in 2025 core earnings was due to the impact of new base rates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and growth in transmission rate base under formula rate programs.

Total Revenues of FirstEnergy

Operating revenues of $3.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion by 16.9%. The top line increased 19.6% from $3.18 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



FE reported total revenues of $15.09 billion in 2025 compared with $ 13.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12.01%.

FE’s Segmental Performance

Distribution: Revenues from this segment totaled $7.55 billion in 2025, up 9.97% from the prior-year level of $6.86 billion.



Integrated: Revenues from this segment amounted to $5.68 billion in 2025, rising 16.6% from the prior-year level of $4.88 billion.



Stand-Alone Transmission: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1.91 billion in 2025, up 6.60% from the prior-year level of $1.79 billion

Highlights of FE’s Q4 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $12.88 billion in 2025, up 16.10% from the year-ago level of $11.01 billion due to the higher other operating expenses, provision for depreciation, and general taxes.



Operating income totaled $2.21billion in 2025, down 7.03% from the year-ago recorded number of $2.38 billion.



The company reported an interest expense of $1.22 billion in 2025, up 6.38% from the prior-year level of $1.14 billion.

FE’s 2026 Guidance

FirstEnergy expects its 2026 core earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $2.62- $2.82. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the same is pinned at $2.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



FirstEnergy expects a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE has a capital investment plan of $36 billion for the 2026-2030 period, reflecting an increase of nearly 30% compared to its previous five-year investment strategy, which resulted in 10% compounded annual growth rate through 2030.



The company expects 2026 capital investment of $6 billion for infrastructure development, grid upgradation and significant reliability and resiliency enhancements to the high-voltage transmission system.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, FirstEnergy has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise FirstEnergy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

FirstEnergy belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, American Electric Power (AEP), has gained 2.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

AEP reported revenues of $5.31 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +13.2%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares with $1.24 a year ago.

AEP is expected to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1%.

AEP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.