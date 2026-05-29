Why First Solar Stock Is Soaring This Week

Key Points

Prior to the start of this week, First Solar stock had dropped about 1.3%.

An analyst provided an upwardly revised price target for First Solar stock.

10 stocks we like better than First Solar ›

Before this week began, First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock had declined about 1.3% since the start of 2026. This week, however, shares of the solar stock are heading sharply in the other direction. With an analyst providing a bullish outlook for First Solar stock, investors have found sufficient cause to click the buy button.

According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of First Solar are up 17.7% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of yesterday's market session.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

One analyst is forecasting bright days ahead for this solar stock

Upgrading First Solar stock to buy from hold on Wednesday, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson raised his price target 52% to $315 from $207.82. According to Thefly.com, the company has reduced its risk through the launch of its Series 6 CuRe Copper Replacement program at its Ohio manufacturing campus.

Based on First Solar's shares closing at $269.95 on Tuesday, Johnson's price target implies upside of 16.7%.

Is now the time to power your portfolio with First Solar stock?

Instead of placing too much emphasis on one analyst's price target, potential solar stock investors would be better served to evaluate the company's financials. With the company growing both revenue and free cash flow over the past couple of years, First Solar is in sound financial health. And while the current lack of enthusiasm in Washington D.C. may be a headwind for First Solar in the near-term, this certainly isn't a factor that suggests the sun has set on the company's potential growth in the long term.

Should you buy stock in First Solar right now?

Before you buy stock in First Solar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Solar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $465,733!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,313,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.