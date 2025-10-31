Why First Solar Stock Jumped Higher Today

Key Points

First Solar beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates.

Several analysts hiked their price targets after learning of the company's strong financial performance.

Shares of First Solar are currently available at a discount to their historical valuation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both seem poised to end the day in positive territory, but there's little doubt that First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock will record a gain for today. Between the company reporting strong third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday and management raising 2025 guidance, investors have found plenty of reasons to warm up to the solar stock. And with several analysts hiking their price targets on First Solar stock, there's even more fodder for the bulls to feast upon.

As of 3:03 p.m. ET, shares of First Solar have climbed 14.5%.

A record performance contributed to a solid quarter

Achieving a company sales record of 5.3 gigawatts, First Solar reported revenue of $1.59 billion for Q3 2025 -- better than the $1.57 billion that analysts expected the company to report. Similarly, First Solar exceeded bottom-line expectations. While analysts expected First Solar to report diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23, the company posted diluted EPS of $4.24.

With respect to the remainder of 2025, management provided a sunnier forecast. Upwardly revising the bottom ends of its previous guidance -- sales of $4.9 billion to $5.7 billion and diluted EPS of $13.50 to $16.50 -- First Solar now projects 2025 revenue and diluted EPS of $4.95 billion to $5.2 billion and $14 to $15, respectively.

In response to yesterday's announcement of the quarterly financial results, several analysts chose to boost their price targets on First Solar stock:

TD Cowen lifted the price target to $260 from $240.

Morgan Stanley hiked its price target to $275 from $253.

hiked its price target to $275 from $253. Roth Capital raised the price target to $300 from $270.

Is it too late to power your portfolio with First Solar after its recent rise?

For investors looking to warm up to a leading solar stock, First Solar is a common consideration as it occupies a top position in the solar industry. Currently, shares of First Solar are sitting in the bargain bin. Trading at 12.4 times operating cash flow, First Solar stock is available at a discount to its five-year average cash-flow multiple of 17.4, making now a great time for investors to pick up shares.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends First Solar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

