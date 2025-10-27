Why Is First Majestic Silver Stock Sinking Today?

Key Points

President Trump indicated that the U.S. could reach a deal with China.

Trade tensions between the two nations have driven silver prices higher.

10 stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver ›

Shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) are falling on Monday, down 2.8% as of 3:13 p.m. ET. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1% and 1.7%, respectively.

The silver miner is seeing its shares decline as silver takes a dive, likely driven by the possible easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Trade deal hopes trigger silver sell-off

President Trump today predicted a successful outcome for the upcoming U.S.-China trade negotiations, telling reporters he has "a lot of respect for President Xi" and that he expects both countries will "come away with" a deal -- a sharp contrast to the escalating tensions of recent weeks.

Gold and silver prices have been rising amid the latest U.S. and China spat as investors seek a safe haven from the turmoil. A successful deal could send equity prices higher, and capital could flow from metals back to the stock market.

Silver miners face heightened risk as metal prices retreat

I would caution investors from jumping into First Majestic and other silver miners. Its stock is up more than 80% this year as its earnings have exploded. However, this is because of the incredible rise in the price of silver. If silver declines, First Majestic's stock will follow suit, and its decline could be amplified.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Majestic Silver right now?

Before you buy stock in First Majestic Silver, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Majestic Silver wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.