Why First Majestic Silver Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Gold and silver prices took another turn lower on Tuesday.

First Majestic Silver reports Q4 earnings in just two days.

10 stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver ›

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) stock tumbled 9% through 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, and it's not hard to figure out why.

First Majestic Silver focuses on mining both silver and gold in Mexico and the United States. Unfortunately for its investors, both silver and gold prices are down today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Gold and silver prices decline

After hitting an all-time high of $5,419.80 per ounce on Jan. 28, gold prices tumbled almost to $4,500 in early February, according to data from TradingEconomics.com. Gold moved back above $5,000 on Feb. 8, slipped below it Feb. 12, then up again, then down again. Today, gold sits at $4,878.

Silver prices have moved similarly -- but worse -- which isn't good news for a stock with "silver" in its name. Silver prices peaked on Jan. 28 at $116.58 per ounce. Silver prices fell to $66, then bounced back above $80 -- which appears to be a magic number for the metal. Again, prices passed above $80 on Feb. 8 and below $80 on Feb. 12. Unfortunately, silver prices haven't recovered since, remaining well below $80.

Today, silver costs $73.40.

Is First Majestic Silver stock a buy?

Will silver prices bounce back? Will First Majestic Silver stock? We won't have long to wait for the answer, because First Majestic reports its Q4 earnings Thursday morning.

Analysts predict First Majestic will earn $0.23 per share -- seven times Q4 2024 profit -- but with full-year earnings of only $0.34. Worse, First Majestic stock costs about $21 a share, giving it a P/E ratio of more than 61x even if it hits its earnings target.

That seems pricey to me. Investors selling First Majestic stock ahead of earnings may be making the right call.

Should you buy stock in First Majestic Silver right now?

Before you buy stock in First Majestic Silver, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Majestic Silver wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.