Why Firefly Aerospace Stock Zoomed 26.3% Higher Last Month

Key Points

A rumor of a SpaceX IPO drove space stocks higher. Firefly Aerospace also joined the Russell 2000 Index.

The company is growing quickly but losing a lot of money.

The stock looks overvalued when you compare its current revenue to market capitalization.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) shot up 26.3% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is performing well due to recent bullish sentiment surrounding space stocks, specifically in anticipation of a potential SpaceX IPO, as well as its inclusion in new stock indices.

The space flight upstart is small, growing quickly, and highly unprofitable. Here's why it rocketed higher in the month of December.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Space economy bullishness

Firefly Aerospace has only recently completed its own IPO, making its market debut in August 2025. Since then, the stock has generally fallen. This often happens to many IPO stocks.

However, sentiment began to turn a corner in late November and December of last year. One factor may have been the rumored SpaceX IPO in 2026, which could value the start-up at $1.5 trillion and raise tens of billions in capital. This made everyone bullish on the entire space sector, of which Firefly Aerospace is a part.

The stock was also added to the Russell 2000 Index. Index inclusion does not impact the underlying Firefly Aerospace business, but some investors take it as a bullish signal that index funds will begin buying up shares. After the announcement, Firefly Aerospace began to trade higher.

Firefly's business results have been chaotic as a fast-moving start-up in the space flight arena. Its revenue was up 38% year-over-year last quarter to $31 million, but with major operating losses as it builds out capabilities. The company offers launch, orbit, and mission systems, working on the recent lunar exploration Blue Ghost Mission as one of the key contractors.

Time to buy Firefly Aerospace?

With the stock trending higher again, Firefly Aerospace now has a market cap of $4.36 billion. This is a significant premium to its revenue guidance for 2025 of $150 million-$158 million. Space companies have low margins, meaning that even if Firefly scales up its operations, it will likely still generate a small amount of gross profit and bottom-line earnings.

It faces major competition from SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Rocket Lab for missions, along with legacy providers. There is a lot of money to be made in the fast-growing space economy, but it is not guaranteed to go to this tiny start-up. This makes Firefly Aerospace stock very risky to buy at current prices.

Should you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.