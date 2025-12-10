Why Firefly Aerospace Stock Soared by Almost 10% Today

Key Points

It agreed to carry yet another payload in its upcoming Moon mission.

A wireless power receiver from peer company Volta Space Technologies will be packed inside the Blue Ghost 2 lander.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Investors were buzzing very positively about space stock Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) on Wednesday. They also traded it up by almost 10% in value that day, following news of a new collaboration on an upcoming Moon mission.

Blue Moon

Firefly announced that morning it had reached a commercial payload agreement with peer company, privately held Volta Space Technologies. Under the terms of the deal, Firefly will host a wireless power receiver from Volta on its Blue Ghost Mission 2 lander, which is designed to land on the far side of the Moon.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

For Volta, this is a trial run of the technology that helps provide electricity for its LightGrid, a power network on our planet's satellite.

With the Volta receiver, Blue Ghost 2 is set to carry six payloads, a lineup that includes a National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) radio telescope and a satellite from the European Space Agency (ESA).

Long-term goals

In its Blue Ghost 2 update, Firefly quoted CEO Jason Kim as saying that "Our international mission will enable critical technology demonstrations that lay the groundwork for lasting operations on the Moon."

The company didn't provide any financial particulars of its arrangement with Volta, but that's almost beside the point. Given that the spacecraft is now committed to six payloads on its next mission, it's clear businesses are eager to work with Firefly. They also clearly believe in its purpose and technology, which is heartening for shareholders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.