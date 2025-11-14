Why Firefly Aerospace Stock Keeps Going Up

Key Points

Firefly Aerospace beat on earnings Wednesday.

Its stock was one of the few green tickers amid Thursday's sell-off.

On Friday, Firefly kept flying higher on analyst endorsements.

10 stocks we like better than Firefly Aerospace ›

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) stock, the recent space IPO, defied the market's sell-off Thursday, flying safely above a sea of red to end the day up 17% after beating analyst forecasts for both sales and earnings in its Q3 report.

And Firefly is maintaining its momentum into Friday as well, up a solid 6% through 2:22 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Firefly flies higher

What's got investors so excited about this space stock? Well, there's the earnings beat, of course. Firefly reported fewer losses ($0.33 per share) and more revenue ($30.8 million) than Wall Street forecast. But there are other catalysts supporting Firefly as well.

Endorsements from Wall Street analysts, for example.

No sooner had Firefly announced earnings than Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares to "buy." Firefly's on track to launch its seventh space mission later this year, says Deutsche, and success could "change the narrative" around the stock. Deutsche also sees Firefly winning contracts under President Donald Trump's Golden Dome project, now that it owns defense contractor SciTec.

Analysts at Roth Capital also lined up in support of Firefly, citing raised guidance for 2025 revenue of $150 million to $158 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald rounds out the fan club with its own prediction that Firefly stock will "materially" outperform, also citing SciTec and its $170 billion in backlog as a positive.

Is Firefly stock a buy?

Priced over $22 a share and boasting a $3.2 billion market capitalization, Firefly isn't the cheapest stock on the planet. Its current price-to-sales ratio of more than 29 looks downright expensive, in fact. But as I've argued at least once already, buying SciTec and its revenue stream has the potential to make Firefly look a whole lot cheaper, on a P/S basis, at least.

Should you invest $1,000 in Firefly Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Firefly Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Firefly Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,426!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.