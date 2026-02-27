Why Figs Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Figs' sales are climbing across all its major business lines.

The company expects its profit margins to rise in 2026.

Shares of Figs (NYSE: FIGS) furthered their ascent on Friday, following the healthcare apparel brand's strong quarterly report and subsequent analyst commentary.

By the close of trading, Figs' stock price was up over 23%.

Broad-based growth

Figs' fourth-quarter revenue surged 33% year over year to $201.9 million.

Scrubwear sales leaped 35.1% to $154.9 million, while non-scrubwear sales increased 26.4% to $47 million. Geographically, U.S. revenue rose 28.7% to $164.2 million, while international revenue soared 55.1% to $37.7 million.

"The opportunity to serve healthcare professionals globally is massive, and no one is better positioned than Figs to capitalize on it," CEO Trina Spear said in a press release.

All told, Figs' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 26.8% to $26.7 million.

Analysts see more gains in 2026

Figs projects full-year revenue growth of 10% to 12%. The company also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin of roughly 12.8%, up from 11.8% in 2025.

"With the COVID overhang past us and the structural advantages of this industry as tailwinds, we're excited to see our sustained success over the past few quarters continue into 2026," Spear said.

Analysts at KeyBanc believe this growth will lead to further gains for investors. The investment bank placed a $17 price target on Figs' shares, which represents potential returns of 10% from the stock's closing price on Friday.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.