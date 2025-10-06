Why Figma Stock Was on Fire Monday

Key Points

Its platform has been integrated into a hotly popular AI chatbot.

OpenAI's Sam Altman mentioned Figma numerous times in a keynote speech kicking off a developer event.

State-of-the-art online design platform developer Figma (NYSE: FIG) was a hit on the stock market as the trading week began on Monday. Investors were very encouraged by the company being linked to one of the top names in the artificial intelligence (AI) field. As of late-session trading, Figma's shares were up by almost 9%, easily outpacing the 0.4% increase of the S&P 500 index.

Altman talks up ChatGPT integration

Figma received numerous mentions from Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI. In his keynote speech for the company's Dev (for "developer") Day on Monday, Altman hyped ChatGPT's integration with several software platforms. One of those was Figma's.

He said ChatGPT users have a set of software tools at their easy disposal within the app, and used Figma to illustrate his point: "For example, you could sketch out a product flow for ChatGPT and then say 'Figma turn this sketch into a workable diagram,' the Figma app will take over, respond, and complete the action."

While ChatGPT is far from the only AI chatbot on the scene, it's arguably the most prominent, and the one many people readily identify with the technology. According to CNBC's reporting on Dev Day 2025, ChatGPT currently boasts more than 800 million monthly users.

Positive development

While this doesn't, of course, directly change anything for Figma, it helps place the company at the front of the AI revolution. Such tight integration between ChatGPT and the company's platform can only raise its profile higher. And surely affect its business positively, too.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.