Why Figma Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Comments from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs said the software sell-off was overdone.

Figma has plunged in recent weeks in part on concerns about AI disruption.

The stock is likely to move significantly following its earnings report next Wednesday.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Shares of Figma (NYSE: FIG) were moving higher today, recovering after a brutal sell-off across the software sector that hit the design-software specialist particularly hard.

There was no company-specific news out on Figma, but some Wall Street titans pushed back on the software rout, and that seemed to be enough to trigger the rebound in Figma.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As of 12:27 p.m. ET, the stock was up 13.1% on the wave of bullishness.

Is the software sell-off overdone?

This morning, JPMorgan Chase put out a note saying that the plunge in software stocks is an opportunity, rather than a warning, and encouraged investors to buy higher-quality software stocks that are resistant to AI, citing Microsoft and CrowdStrike among its picks.

Also, this morning, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that the software sell-off was "overdone" and "too broad."

Those calls helped lift software stocks for the third day in a row, including Figma. Figma might not be the kind of rock-solid stock that Microsoft or CrowdStrike are, but the stock has plunged so low, down more than 85% at one point, that investors seem to see it as a buying opportunity.

What's next for Figma

As a design software company, there are some real questions about whether AI tools could be disruptive, though there is no evidence so far that Figma is being disrupted by new products like Claude Cowork.

Figma has had a pair of earnings reports since it went public last July, and it delivered strong results both times. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18, and the stock is likely to swing following the news. Analysts are expecting $293.2 million in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $0.06. Investors are likely to parse the report closely for any details on the impact of AI competition, which could be as meaningful as the numbers themselves.

Should you buy stock in Figma right now?

Before you buy stock in Figma, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Figma wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jeremy Bowman has positions in CrowdStrike and Figma. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Figma, JPMorgan Chase, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.