Why Is Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). Shares have added about 1.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fifth Third Bancorp due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Fifth Third Bancorp before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Fifth Third's Q4 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII, Lower Provisions

Fifth Third reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. In the prior-year quarter, the company posted EPS of 90 cents.

Results have benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII), fee income and deposit balances. A decline in provision was another tailwind. However, higher expenses were a headwind.

Results excluded a negative 4-cent impact of certain items. After considering this, the company reported net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) of $699 million, up 20% year over year.

For 2025, earnings per share were $3.53, up from $3.14 in 2024. The metric matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net income available to common shareholders was $2.38 billion, up 10% year over year.

Quarterly Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues (FTE) in the reported quarter were $2.34 billion, which increased 8% year over year. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion.

For 2025, total revenues (FTE) were $9.04 billion, which increased 6% year over year. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.01 billion.

Fifth Third’s NII (on an FTE basis) for the fourth quarter was $1.53 billion, up 6% year over year. This improvement was driven by the benefits from proactive deposit and wholesale funding management and decreasing interest-bearing liabilities costs.

The net interest margin (NIM) (on an FTE basis) increased to 3.13% from 2.97% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-interest income rose 11% year over year to $811 million. This rise was primarily due to an increase in revenues from wealth and asset management revenues, commercial payment revenues and consumer banking revenues.

Non-interest expenses jumped 7% year over year to $1.31 billion. The increase was primarily due to a rise in all cost components.

The efficiency ratio was 55.8%, lower than the year-ago quarter’s 56.4%. A decline in the ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

Loans Decline, Deposits Increase Sequentially

As of Dec. 31, 2025, portfolio loans and leases fell slightly to $122.6 billion from the previous quarter. Total deposits inched up 3% from the prior quarter to $171.8 billion.

Credit Quality Improves

The company reported a provision for credit losses of $119 million, down 34% from the year-ago quarter.

Moreover, the total non-performing portfolio loans and leases were $797 million, down 6.6% year over year.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter declined to $125 million or 0.40% of average loans and leases (on an annualized basis) from $136 million or 0.46% in the prior-year quarter.

The total allowance for credit losses declined 3.1% to $2.41 billion year over year.

Capital Position Mixed

The Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.82% compared with 11.86% posted in the prior-year quarter. The CET1 capital ratio was 10.77%, up from 10.57% in the year-ago quarter. The leverage ratio was 9.42% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 9.22%.

Outlook

2026

Adjusted NII is expected to rise 8.6-8.8% in 2026. NIM is anticipated to increase 15 basis points following the close of the Comerica transaction.

Full-year adjusted non-interest income is expected between $4 billion and $4.4 billion, reflecting continued revenue growth in commercial payments, capital markets, and wealth and asset management.

Adjusted non-interest expenses are projected to be $7-$7.3 billion, excluding the impacts of anticipated CDI amortization and the $1.3 billion in estimated acquisition-related charges.

Average loans and leases are now expected to be in the mid-$170 billion range, changed from the prior mentioned 4-5% rise.

Full-year adjusted revenues and adjusted PPNR, excluding CDI amortization, are likely to be up 40% to 45% over 2025 and another 100-200 basis points of positive operating leverage.

The company expects to exit 2026 at or near the profitability and efficiency levels consistent with the 2027 targets we announced with the acquisition.

The NCO ratio is anticipated to be 30-40 bps.

