Why Ferroglobe Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Key Points

Beset by challenges, the specialty metal company performed admirably well at the end of 2025.

It beat diminished analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fourth quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Ferroglobe Plc ›

Numerous investors considered specialty metals and alloys company Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) a special stock on Wednesday. Following the release of its latest earnings report, an obviously pleased market snapped up the company's shares to power them to a more than 4% gain that trading session.

Surmounting the challenges

Investors were impressed with how Ferroglobe weathered a tough fourth quarter of 2025. Due to numerous challenges, chiefly the flood of bargain-priced materials into some of its key markets, it suffered a 10% decline in revenue to slightly over $329 million. Yet the analysts tracking the company were expecting a far worse showing, as their consensus top-line estimate was under $294 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Ferroglobe also edged past the average pundit expectation for net loss not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). On a per-share basis, this was $0.06, well down from the $0.03 per share profit in the same quarter of 2024. The consensus prognosticator estimate for the shortfall, however, was $0.07.

In addition to those better-than-expected numbers, the competitive landscape is improving for Ferroglobe. Recently introduced anti-dumping duties have been floated by both the U.S. and the European Union (EU), addressing the major roadblock the company had to work around last year.

Dive in or dump?

Signaling confidence that these measures will aid its business, Ferroglobe also announced a dividend raise. It is increasing its quarterly dividend by 7% to almost $0.02 per share, payable on March 30 to stockholders of record as of March 23. It would yield 1.2% at the company's most recent closing share price.

Personally, I wouldn't be so eager to rush into Ferroglobe stock, despite the positive developments. Trade policy on the U.S. side, at any rate, has been erratic, so I'm not fully convinced any of its anti-dumping measures will stick. Even so, I'd want to see how Ferroglobe performs in any relatively new, friendlier environment before deciding whether to buy its stock.

Should you buy stock in Ferroglobe Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Ferroglobe Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ferroglobe Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.