Why Fermi Rallied Today

Key Points

Fermi rallied on the back of its first quarter earnings release.

The stock had crashed back in April amid a management re-shuffle.

Today offered a big bounce on the back of optimistic talk over customer interest, but there are still no firm financial markers for investors to hold onto.

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Shares of Fermi (NASDAQ: FRMI) rallied 22.8% on Thursday, as of 3:22 p.m. EDT.

Fermi had its first-quarter earnings release this morning, which apparently left investors encouraged. Of note, Fermi is a "pre-revenue" company attempting to build a massive energy and data center complex for AI infrastructure in West Texas.

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Back in April, Fermi's stock crashed after the company announced a major management reshuffling, suggesting that marketing to AI customers had stalled or failed.

However, it appears that Fermi's comments today, assuring that there is still high interest in its facilities, boosted the stock off low levels.

Active discussions ongoing

In the first quarter, Fermi didn't generate any revenue but recorded an operating loss of $166.2 million. That's a big loss, though the vast majority of it was non-cash stock compensation. Fermi invested another $441 into its massive energy and data center footprint, but that was mainly funded through a new equipment finance debt facility.

Given the lack of financial momentum, what might be the reason for today's climb? Likely, the rise had to do with encouraging comments about client interest in the press release:

Fermi 2.0 is about making the company easier to work with and creating a more streamlined commercial interface for customers and partners who want to move quickly and confidently. The uptick in interest from prospective tenants confirms our business plan... They are looking for credible near-term power, real infrastructure, secured equipment, permitting progress, land control, and a team that can execute. These attributes set Fermi apart and are driving increased urgency in our commercial conversations.

Fermi is a risky but potentially profitable AI bet

Despite today's rally to a $4.6 billion market cap, Fermi remains a risky bet, given that it's pre-revenue and now carries a debt load of over $421 million against just $207 million in cash.

Still, if customers eventually sign on, its capacity is massive. Fermi aims to eventually deliver 17 gigawatts of power to its site, which is roughly equivalent to 17 nuclear power plants. Thus, if the company eventually gets its act together and signs on credible hyperscale AI customers with staying power, there is significant upside.

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Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.