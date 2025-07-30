Why Federal Signal Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points Federal Signal grew sales, orders, and earnings per share by 15%, 14%, and 23%, respectively.

On top of this growth, its EBITDA margins hit new all-time highs.

As the leader in its specialized niches, Federal Signal is a promising stock now trading at a loftier valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Federal Signal ›

Shares of leading environmental and safety solutions provider Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) rose 22% as of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company reported second-quarter earnings where sales, orders, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 15%, 14%, and 23%, respectively.

This growth, paired with management's raised 2025 guidance for 12% revenue growth and 20% adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth, sent the company's shares to new all-time highs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Signaling future outperformance?

Federal Signal is a manufacturer that operates through two business segments -- its Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Safety and Security Group (SSG).

The ESG makes specialty equipment, such as street sweepers, road-marking vehicles, safe-digging trucks, and metal extraction support equipment, along with the aftermarket services that go with each. The SSG creates public-safety equipment, signaling products, and warning systems used in cop cars, emergency vehicles, and industrial-grade security systems.

Holding a No.1 or No. 2 market-share position across these niches, Federal Signal has been a 20-bagger since 2010. Over this time, it has become a successful serial acquirer, adding 13 complementary business lines since 2016.

In March, I wrote about Federal Signal as a candidate to outperform, thanks to these qualities -- and its Q2 results back this notion. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the earnings report was the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins reaching an all-time high of 19.5%.

Despite the company reaching this new high, management raised its annual, through-the-cycle EBITDA target from 17% to 19%. This means that in their eyes, Q2's outsized profitability wasn't an outlier but closer to what Federal Signal can average over the long haul.

Trading at 37 times earnings, Federal Signal now holds a lofty valuation but is firing on all cylinders.

Should you invest $1,000 in Federal Signal right now?

Before you buy stock in Federal Signal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Federal Signal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,291!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,791!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.