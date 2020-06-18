Markets
FSLY

Why Fastly Stock Is Rising Again Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were up again on Thursday, a day after the content delivery network (CDN) specialist announced a significant performance milestone, as investors continued to buy up stocks positioned to benefit from a long-term shift from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce.

As of 2:30 p.m. EDT today, Fastly's shares were up about 4.9% from Wednesday's closing price.

So what

There was no significant news driving Fastly's share price higher on Thursday. But the company has had an eventful week. And its shares are probably getting a boost from intense investor interest in tech companies that stand to benefit from a post-coronavirus consumer shift toward online commerce.

Fastly said Wednesday that it had hit a significant performance milestone: Its edge cloud platform has reached 100 terabits per second of connected edge capacity and is now capable of handling more than 800 billion requests per day. 

Stock prices and an upward-trending arrow.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fastly also announced that it has acquired the team and intellectual property assets of Tesuto, a virtual network emulation platform. Tesuto's three co-founders, all with deep network experience, have agreed to join Fastly's team.

Now what

Fastly's shares also got a boost earlier this week, after e-commerce management provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) signed a deal with Walmart (NYSE: WMT), in which merchants using Shopify's platform will be able to list their offerings in a new section of Walmart's site. Although Fastly wasn't directly involved in the deal, some analysts (including The Motley Fool's Nicholas Rossolillo) think that Fastly could be a big beneficiary of the partnership. 

10 stocks we like better than Fastly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY WMT SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular