Why Is Fastenal (FAST) Up 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Fastenal (FAST). Shares have added about 3.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fastenal due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Fastenal Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Fastenal Q4 Earnings & Sales Meet Expectations

Fastenal reported fourth-quarter 2025 results that came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues, supported by steady contract customer momentum and improved operating leverage.

FAST’s Q4 Revenues & Earnings Performance

Fastenal reported earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but up 12.2% year over year from 23 cents in the prior-year quarter. Net income increased to $294.1 million from $262.1 million a year ago.



Quarterly net sales came in at $2.03 billion, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate but climbing 11.1% year over year. Average daily sales rose 11.1% year over year to $32.2 million, driven by higher unit volumes, continued growth in customer sites spending more than $10,000 per month, and a favorable pricing contribution of roughly 310–340 basis points (bps). Foreign exchange added about 20 bps to sales growth during the quarter.

Margin Trends: Mixed but Stable

Gross profit totaled $898.7 million, up 9.8% year over year, while gross margin declined 50 bps to 44.3%. The contraction reflected timing-related cost of goods sold, lower supplier rebate timing, and a slight price-cost headwind. These pressures were partially offset by benefits from the fastener expansion project and supplier-focused initiatives.



Selling, general and administrative expenses improved to 25.4% of sales from 25.9% a year ago. As a result, operating profit rose to $384.3 million, with operating margin expanding modestly to 19% from 18.9% last year.

Segment & Customer Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Fastenal reported broad-based growth across product categories, supported by strength in manufacturing customers and benefits from the fastener expansion project. Direct products, which include fasteners, cutting tools and other production-related items, recorded daily sales growth of 13.1% year over year and accounted for 38.4% of net sales, up from 37.8% in the year-ago quarter. Growth was led by direct fasteners and hardware, which rose 12.1% year over year and represented 20.4% of sales. Indirect products, comprising safety supplies and other MRO-related items, posted daily sales growth of 10.1% and made up 61.6% of net sales, slightly lower than last year.

From an end-market perspective, manufacturing remained the primary growth driver. The daily sales rate of Heavy manufacturing increased 12.6% year over year, accounting for 42.9% of total sales, while other manufacturing grew 13.0%, representing 32.5% of sales. Combined manufacturing end markets contributed 75.4% of net sales, up from 74.3% a year ago. Non-residential construction daily sales rose 9.9% year over year, while other end markets grew 4.6%, reflecting continued softness among reseller customers, partially offset by strength in transportation and data center demand.



Fastenal’s digital channels continued to gain scale in the quarter. Sales through FMI technology increased 16.6% year over year, representing 46.1% of net sales, driven by higher FASTBin and FASTVend activity and ongoing customer migrations to digital stocking solutions. eBusiness sales grew 6.3% year over year, accounting for 29.6% of total sales. Overall, Digital Footprint sales rose to 62.1% of net sales, remaining relatively stable compared with the year-ago period and underscoring the company’s continued shift toward technology-enabled distribution.

2025 Highlights

In 2025, Fastenal delivered steady revenue and earnings growth despite a sluggish industrial environment. Net sales rose 8.7% year over year to $8.20 billion, supported by higher unit volumes, pricing actions and continued strength in contract customers, with average daily sales up 9.1%.



On the bottom line, EPS increased 9.2% to $1.09, reflecting operating leverage and cost discipline. Gross margin slipped slightly to 45.0%, while operating margin improved to 20.2% on better SG&A leverage.

Balance Sheet & Capital Allocation

Fastenal ended 2025 with $276.8 million in cash and cash equivalents versus $255.8 million at 2024-end. Long-term debt stood at $100 million, down from $125 million a year earlier, reflecting continued balance-sheet discipline. Total liquidity remained solid, supported by strong operating cash flow of $368.1 million in the quarter (up from $282.8 million a year ago) and $1.3 billion (up from $1.2 billion in 2024).



The company returned $252.6 million to shareholders via dividends during the quarter. No share repurchases were made in 2025.

FAST’s Outlook & Commentary

Management reiterated confidence in long-term growth drivers, including contract customer wins, FMI adoption, and digital expansion. For 2026, Fastenal expects higher capital spending to support distribution capacity, technology investments, and logistics efficiency, while continuing to navigate a sluggish industrial production backdrop.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Fastenal has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Fastenal has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

