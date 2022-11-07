Why Faraday Future Stock Zoomed 19% Higher Today

What happened

Bucking the general trend over its lifetime as a stock, electric vehicle (EV) maker Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) saw a nice price boost on Monday. The pre-production company's shares accelerated nearly 19% forward, on news that it might just manage to keep its stock listed on the Nasdaq after all.

So what

After market hours on Friday, Faraday Future announced the results of a special meeting of stockholders convened the previous day. Three proposals were up for a vote, all of which passed by a wide margin.

Arguably the one with the most immediate effect was a measure authorizing the EV maker to do a reverse stock split. While stock splits, reverse or otherwise, have no material effect on a company's operations, they do change the math of its share count and price. A reverse stock split reduces the number of shares outstanding; since the market capitalization remains the same, the per-share price rises.

The authorization grants Faraday Future the scope to reverse-split its stock by a range of 1-for-2 to 1-for-10. It has not yet officially set the ratio.

The company also disclosed that it had received formal notice from the Nasdaq that it has until May 1, 2023, to lift its stock price consistently above $1 per share. Per the exchange's rules, a stock must trade for at least $1 per share in order to maintain its listing. Faraday Future's price hasn't been above that level since mid-September.

Now what

The reverse stock split vote provides a lifeline for the financially strapped Faraday Future, as does one of the other two proposals. This authorizes the company to have as many as 900 million shares outstanding, up from the previous level of 825 million.

10 stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.