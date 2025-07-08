Why Fair Isaac Stock Just Crashed

Key Points Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will permit lenders to use Vantage scores instead of FICO scores when evaluating homebuyer creditworthiness.

FICO previously had a monopoly on credit scoring.

The new rule promulgated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency makes switching from FICO to Vantage optional, not mandatory.

10 stocks we like better than Fair Isaac ›

Raise your hand if you know what a FICO score is. Now, keep your hand raised if you know the company that developed the FICO score is also a publicly traded stock: Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO).

I'm seeing a lot of hands up right now, from investors who own Fair Isaac stock today -- and kind of wish they didn't.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

What just happened to FICO?

Shares of Fair Isaac plummeted 16% through 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and all because of one tweet. This morning, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency William Pulte posted on X that, in order to reduce housing costs, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will permit lenders to use something other than a borrower's FICO score to determine creditworthiness.

Specifically, they'll allow use of Vantage 4.0 Scores, a creditworthiness program co-developed and marketed by credit rating agencies Equifax (NYSE: EFX), Experian (LSE: EXPN), and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU).



Investors in Fair Isaac are predictably panicking at the loss of their company's effective monopoly on FICO scores.

Is Fair Isaac stock a sell?

But should they be panicking? After all, Fair Isaac points out that the $3.50 it charges for providing a FICO score to a lender amounts to just 0.2% of typical mortgage closing costs. It's possible that Vantage 4.0 Scores are cheaper, but it's hard to imagine they're that much cheaper, or cheap enough to make much of a difference to lenders. Just because Fannie and Freddie will permit lenders to choose Vantage over FICO, therefore, doesn't necessarily mean it will happen.

That being said, Fair Isaac stock does cost quite a pretty penny at more than 80 times earnings today. Pulte's tweet may not be a good reason to sell FICO stock -- but the very high price is a better reason to sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fair Isaac right now?

Before you buy stock in Fair Isaac, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fair Isaac wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $695,481!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $969,935!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,053% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equifax. The Motley Fool recommends Experian Plc and Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.