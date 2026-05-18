Why F5 Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher Today

Key Points

That pundit now believes the shares are a buy.

He also raised his price target substantially.

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F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock was a nearly 5% gainer on the first trading day of the week. The application delivery and security specialist's equity rose after an analyst upgraded his recommendation on the company.

Nothing artificial about this success

Well before market open, Evercore ISI's Amit Daryanani changed his F5 recommendation for the better, lifting it one peg to outperform (read: buy) from his previous in line (hold). He also raised his price target substantially, to $475 per share from $320.

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According to reports, Daryanani's modifications are due in no small part to the steep rise of artificial intelligence (AI) adaptation. The analyst wrote that the company's exposure to AI inference traffic is rapidly putting coins in its pocket, as it earned $50 million in AI bookings alone in the first half of its fiscal 2026.

Daryanani also noted that F5's valuations are low compared to those of its peers. The company currently trades at around 20.5 times estimated fiscal 2027 earnings, while other networking and cybersecurity titles hover at a far higher level (roughly 33).

A peak buy

The analyst also noted that F5 stock has lately been notching new all-time highs, a situation that always makes me wary of buying a stock. However, in this case, I think there's plenty of justification for investing in F5, since the analyst's take on how AI is igniting the company's financials is accurate. I believe this is one of those instances where it can be beneficial to buy at (or near) a stock's high.

Should you buy stock in F5 right now?

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.