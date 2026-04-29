Why F5 Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

F5's sales and earnings performance in fiscal Q2 easily exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

The company also raised its full-year sales growth outlook and issued earnings guidance that beat Wall Street's target.

10 stocks we like better than F5 ›

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock is posting strong gains on Wednesday despite some moderate bearish momentum shaping trading in the broader tech space. The company's share price was up 7.3% as of 1:40 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were each down 0.3%.

Before the market opened this morning, F5 published results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended March 31. With the report, the business recorded sales and earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts and issued forward guidance suggesting a promising growth outlook.

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F5's fiscal Q2 report handily topped expectations

F5 posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $3.90 per share in the second quarter of its current fiscal year, far exceeding the average analyst estimate's call for adjusted per-share earnings of $3.46 in the period. Meanwhile, sales increased 11% year over year to come in at $811.7 million -- beating the average analyst forecast by roughly $29.4 million. Along with its beats last quarter, the company also raised its performance outlook for the full-year period.

What's next for F5?

On the heels of its strong fiscal Q2 report, F5 now expects annual revenue growth to come in between 7% and 8% for the year. Previously, management had targeted growth between 5% and 6% on the year. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share are projected to be between $16.25 and $16.55 -- beating the average analyst estimate's call for a profit of $15.97 this year. F5 seems to be seeing strong demand trends connected to artificial intelligence, and conditions could be in place for the business to see sustained benefits from the dynamic.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.