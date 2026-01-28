Markets
FFIV

Why F5 Stock Popped Today

January 28, 2026 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose on Wednesday after the application delivery and security provider's sales and profits surpassed investors' expectations.

As of 2:11 p.m. EST, F5's stock price was up more than 8%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A digital cloud.

Image source: Getty Images.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven gains

F5's revenue grew 7% year over year to $822 million in its fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. This growth was propelled by a 37% surge in the cloud services purveyor's systems revenue to $218 million.

"This strong performance underscores F5's alignment with durable market demand drivers, including the shift to hybrid multicloud architectures, enterprise adoption of AI, and the growing need for converged platforms," CEO Francois Locoh-Donou said in a press release.

Moreover, F5's adjusted operating income jumped 10% to $314 million, as its operating margin improved to 38.2% from 37.4% in the prior-year quarter.

F5's adjusted net income, in turn, climbed 14% to $259 million, or $4.45 per share. That was well above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for adjusted per-share profits of $3.65.

Management lifted its full-year outlook

These strong results prompted F5 to boost its sales and profit guidance. The company now sees its revenue growing by 5% to 6% in fiscal 2026, up from a prior forecast of 0% to 4%.

F5 also raised its adjusted earnings per share target to between $15.65 and $16.05, up from $14.50 to $15.50.

Should you buy stock in F5 right now?

Before you buy stock in F5, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and F5 wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FFIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.