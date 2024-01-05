Why Expedia Stock Was Up 11.5% in December

Shares of online travel agency Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) were up 11.5% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's revenue has rebounded to an all-time high and profits are strong, boosting investor confidence. And indeed, throughout the month, Wall Street was increasing its outlook for the stock.

Multiple analysts raised their price targets for Expedia stock during December. And management believes its stock is undervalued as well. The company had an existing authorization plan in place for share repurchases, with the ability to repurchase 1 million shares. However, in November, it added $5 billion in authorization.

It's possible, if not likely, that Expedia's management was repurchasing shares during December. This potentially boosted the stock price. And Wall Street's higher price targets also helped stimulate buying demand from investors.

The good times are back for Expedia

In the third quarter of 2023, Expedia generated record quarterly revenue of $3.9 billion. Quarterly net income of $425 million wasn't quite a record but it was darn good. In short, the company experienced a record slowdown during the pandemic when no one was traveling but the business has fully recovered and more.

Indeed, Expedia's business could continue breaking records from here. On Dec. 5, the company announced that it had landed new travel partners in Europe, which could help its business grow more.

Compared to comparable companies Booking Holdings and Airbnb, Expedia stock looks cheap from a free-cash-flow perspective. Management specifically cited this as its reasoning to aggressively repurchase shares, which is something that can boost shareholder value.

Looking ahead

To be clear, Expedia's share-repurchase plan is substantial considering its market capitalization is only $20 billion. The company is profitable and has plenty of cash on hand to support its more than $5 billion plan.

Of course, Expedia's buybacks wouldn't mean much if the business was in material decline. But it's not -- as Q3 results demonstrated, business is good. And there are reasons to be encouraged moving forward.

Specifically, Expedia just united its loyalty program across its various platforms, which include the Expedia platform and Vrbo. It will be interesting to watch if this unified loyalty program can drive traffic across the various brands under its umbrella.

Therefore, it's understandable why Wall Street was upbeat about the stock in December and why Expedia's management was likely aggressively repurchasing shares. So long as the company keeps profitably growing as it is, the stock may have more upside in 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Expedia Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Expedia Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Expedia Group wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Jon Quast has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.