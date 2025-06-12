Why Is Exelixis (EXEL) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Exelixis (EXEL). Shares have lost about 7.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Exelixis due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 15.91% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Exelixis has a strong Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Exelixis has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Exelixis is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Puma Biotech (PBYI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 22.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Puma Biotech reported revenues of $46 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares with -$0.05 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Puma Biotech is expected to post earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating a change of +320% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Puma Biotech has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.