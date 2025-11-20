Why Exact Sciences Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Abbott made a takeover offer for Exact Sciences.

The two companies want to team up to combat cancer.

10 stocks we like better than Exact Sciences ›

Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) climbed on Thursday after the medical diagnostics specialist agreed to be acquired by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) for $21 billion.

As of 2:30 p.m. EST, Exact Sciences' stock price was up more than 17%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Teaming up to tackle cancer

Under the terms of the deal, Exact Sciences' stockholders would receive $105 per share in cash. The takeover offer represents a nearly 22% premium to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

"Abbott's culture of innovation and global commercial reach will help accelerate our mission of eradicating cancer and expanding access to our tests worldwide, while delivering immediate and substantial value to our shareholders," Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy said in a press release.

Purchasing Exact Sciences would accelerate Abbott's push into the $60 billion U.S. cancer screening and diagnostics industry. Exact Sciences is a leader in this rapidly expanding market, with its noninvasive Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test and recently launched Cancerguard, the first commercially available multi-cancer early detection test.

"Exact Sciences' innovation, strong brand, and customer-focused execution are unrivaled in the cancer diagnostics space, and its presence and strengths are complementary to our own," Abbott CEO Robert Ford said.

The deal is projected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Targeting more lives saved

Roughly 2 million Americans and 20 million people across the world are diagnosed with cancer every year. Worse still, these numbers are projected to rise in the years ahead.

Abbott and Exact Sciences aim to help doctors detect cancer earlier, so treatments can be more effective.

"Together with Abbott, we can reach more patients, advance earlier detection, and deliver answers that change lives," Conroy said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exact Sciences right now?

Before you buy stock in Exact Sciences, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Exact Sciences wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,013% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool recommends Exact Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.