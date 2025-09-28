Why Everyone's Talking About SoFi Technologies Stock

Key Points SoFi is evolving beyond its roots.

Financials are improving quickly.

There are other growth avenues beyond traditional banking.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has faced plenty of sceptics since going public in 2021. Many investors viewed it as a niche player in student loan refinancing, doubting it could ever achieve profitability.

Fast-forward to today, and SoFi not only generates consistent profits, it's expanding into new areas that have the market buzzing. Shares recently surged to fresh highs, putting the company squarely in the fintech spotlight.

Here are three reasons why everyone is talking about SoFi right now -- and what investors should keep in mind before following the crowd into buying the stock.

A different kind of bank

SoFi isn't your typical bank. While most financial institutions make money through a patchwork of branches, tellers, and specialized divisions, SoFi operates as a digital-first platform. Its pitch is simple: Manage your entire financial life in one app.

That means you can open a checking account, refinance a loan, trade stocks or crypto, and even buy into new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- all in one account. The company's strategy is to cross-sell as many products as possible to each customer, increasing engagement and lowering churn.

This integrated approach matters. Traditional banks often specialize in one area -- say, deposits and mortgages -- while a brokerage focuses on investing. By integrating everything into a single ecosystem, SoFi increases switching costs and fosters long-term customer loyalty.

Financials are finally clicking

For years, critics argued that SoFi could attract users but not profits. And they were right, at least until 2023.

But that narrative is shifting as Sofi has delivered two consecutive years of positive adjusted net income and continues to do so in 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted net revenue rose 44% year over year to $858 million. Adjusted net income surged 459% to $97 million. The solid performance is a result of a record high in new members, new products, and an increase in fee-based revenue.

Membership growth was equally impressive. SoFi added 846,000 new members in Q2 2025, pushing its base to 11.7 million -- more than double what it had three years ago. Crucially, the mix of revenue is changing. Fee-based revenue contributed 44% of total revenue, indicating the company has expanded beyond its student loan financing roots.

Even its lending portfolio has performed well of late as the company originated a record $8.8 billion in loans in the quarter, while bad debt charge-off has largely been declining over the last few quarters. Expectations for lower interest rates could also further boost lending volumes and profitability in the coming quarters.

Beyond banking

SoFi could easily stop at being a profitable digital bank. Instead, management is pushing into new frontiers. The company will restart its crypto service this year, enabling members to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. While volatile, crypto broadens SoFi's appeal among younger and more tech-savvy users.

It also launched new investment products, like the SoFi Agentic AI ETF, designed to capture investor interest in artificial intelligence. Beyond ETFs, SoFi is expanding into private market funds, giving retail investors access to opportunities once reserved for institutions.

These moves highlight SoFi's ambition to build a full-spectrum financial platform. But they also come with risk. Each market brings established competitors -- from Robinhood Markets in trading, to BlackRock in asset management, to Coinbase Global in crypto. Execution and regulatory oversight will be ongoing challenges that investors should track.

What does it mean for investors?

SoFi is no longer just a one-dimensional fintech tied to student loans. It's becoming a diversified platform with real profitability and a broad set of growth levers. That's why the stock is getting so much attention right now.

Still, investors should recognize the risks. Valuations already incorporate optimism -- as of this writing, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 62 times -- and SoFi must prove it can balance banking, investing, and emerging areas like crypto without losing focus.

For growth investors, the pitch is straightforward. If SoFi can scale its ecosystem while executing on new growth bets, it has the potential to be a defining financial company of this generation.

Either way, it's worth keeping the stock on watch.

