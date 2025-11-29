Why Everyone Is Talking About Lululemon Stock Now

Key Points

Lululemon’s slowdown is real and centered in the U.S.

Margin pressure is also real.

The long-term story depends on brand strength and international momentum.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has spent more than a decade as one of the strongest and most profitable names in retail.

The company built a premium brand around athletic culture, expanded globally, and delivered enviable margins that most apparel players could only dream of.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But today, the stock is grabbing attention for a very different reason: A combination of slowing growth, margin pressure, and a sharp rerating that has shaken investor confidence.

With sentiment swinging and valuation hitting levels rarely seen in Lululemon's history, investors are now asking a simple yet important question: What exactly is going on?

A business model built for premium returns

Lululemon's rise ties directly to its disciplined business model. The company sells performance apparel at premium prices and controls its distribution through company-owned stores and a strong online channel. That direct-to-consumer focus enables Lululemon to protect its brand, manage inventory tightly, and retain a higher profit margin per item sold.

Over time, the company also expanded beyond its yoga roots into men's clothing, running, training, and everyday athleisure. That broadened its reach and turned the brand from a niche player into a global lifestyle platform. High margins, consistent revenue growth, and strong brand loyalty became the norm, creating the impression of a business that could keep compounding almost indefinitely.

But even great models face cycles, and Lululemon is now meeting a more challenging part of that journey.

Why the narrative has shifted

The sudden attention surrounding Lululemon stems from a handful of challenges converging at the same time.

First, U.S. sales have cooled.

The Americas region is Lululemon's biggest market, and it has shown clear signs of a slowdown. Several recent quarters reported soft or even negative comparable sales, signaling that consumers are becoming more cautious and the athleisure category is feeling pressure. In the latest quarter, comparable sales decreased by 4% in the Americas region.

This challenge alone would be enough to raise eyebrows, but it's only part of the story.

Second, margin pressure is building.

New U.S. tariff rules and higher import costs have added meaningful expense to Lululemon's supply chain. For a company that has long benefited from industry-leading margins, these added costs compress profitability and reduce earnings leverage. The question now is how much of this pressure Lululemon can absorb -- or pass through -- without further dampening consumer demand.

So far, the effect has already reduced its margin, with the gross margin falling 110 basis points in the latest quarter.

Third, the competitive landscape has undergone significant shifts.

Rivals like Alo Yoga, Vuori, and even traditional giants like Nike and Adidas have expanded their presence in the premium athleisure market. Lululemon still has a strong identity, but the market is no longer its alone.

These factors combined to create a sharp reset in expectations, and the stock price reacted accordingly.

What comes next for the company?

Lululemon's future now depends on the company's ability to stabilize the U.S. business and rebuild momentum.

International markets are the clear bright spot.

Growth in China and Europe remains robust, and these regions offer a long runway if Lululemon can continue to execute locally. International business could become a bigger driver of overall growth as the U.S. economy normalizes.

A product cleanup is likely.

Periods of slower growth often prompt brands to refine their assortments, refresh designs, and refocus on core categories. Lululemon has done this well in the past, and another reset could help reignite demand.

Margin recovery will take time.

Tariffs and cost pressures won't vanish quickly, and they may hold back earnings for several quarters. Investors should expect a gradual improvement rather than a rapid rebound.

Ultimately, the key question is whether Lululemon can maintain the cultural relevance and brand strength that defined the past decade. If it can, today's turbulence may appear as a temporary pause in a long, compounding story. If it cannot, the market may need to rethink the long-term growth profile.

What does it mean for investors?

Lululemon is back in the conversation because the company is standing at a crossroads.

The brand remains strong, the global runway is real, and the valuation is more attractive than it has been in years. However, the stock's next chapter depends on whether management can reaccelerate momentum in its core market while navigating a more challenging cost environment.

For long-term investors, this is a classic inflection point: A well-loved brand facing significant challenges, yet one with the resources and global reach to emerge stronger if it executes effectively.

All eyes are on the company's execution in the coming quarters.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.