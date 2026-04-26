Why Is Everyone Talking About Brookfield Corporation Stock?

Key Points

Brookfield is more than an asset manager.

It's scaling its various businesses.

Long-term trends are working in its favor.

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At first glance, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) looks like a typical asset manager -- raising money, investing it, and earning fees. But that's just part of the story.

Over the past few years, the company has been building something different. Through its growing insurance business and expanding base of long-term capital, Brookfield Corporation is increasingly operating less like a traditional manager and more like a long-term growth company.

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That shift doesn't show up clearly in a single quarter. But over time, it could make a big difference for investors.

A business model built to grow over time

One of the most interesting things about Brookfield Corporation is its unique business model, which has three main components -- and they reinforce each other.

First, it owns a large stake in Brookfield Asset Management, which manages over $1 trillion in assets. This part of the business generates roughly $3 billion in annual fee-related earnings, and that figure has been growing at over 20% year over year. As more capital flows into alternative investments, this engine is well positioned to grow over time.

Second, Brookfield Corporation owns real assets across infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, and private equity. These assets generate steady cash flow, often backed by long-term contracts and inflation-linked pricing. This gives the company both stability and a base to reinvest the cash into newer assets.

Third, Brookfield Corporation operates an insurance platform through Brookfield Wealth Solutions. This segment now manages $135 billion in insurance assets, providing access to long-duration capital that Brookfield Corporation can deploy across its own investments.

Put simply, Brookfield Corporation doesn't just raise capital -- it also generates its own. It can raise capital from investors, add internally generated insurance float, invest across real assets and credit, earn fees and cash flow, and then reinvest.

Over time, this creates a system that can continuously grow in multiple ways at once.

Why are investors paying attention now?

Brookfield Corporation has operated this model for years, but several developments are bringing it into focus.

First, the insurance business is scaling quickly. With more than $100 billion in insurance assets, Brookfield Corporation now has a growing pool of long-term float it controls directly. That reduces reliance on external fundraising and increases the flexibility of its investments.

Second, institutional and retail capital continue to shift toward alternative assets. Large investors, such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, are allocating more to infrastructure, private credit, and real assets, areas where Brookfield Corporation already has deep experience and a strong track record.

Third, the opportunity set is expanding. The global push toward renewable energy, along with rising demand for data centers and power infrastructure, is driving massive long-term investment. These are capital-intensive areas that align closely with Brookfield's strengths.

Put simply, these are not short-term trends, but structural shifts that could support growth for years.

What does it mean for investors?

Brookfield Corporation is not a household name like Amazon, nor is it the easiest company to analyze, especially given the multiple moving parts in its business model. Understandably, it doesn't normally fall into the sight of do-it-yourself investors. But for those willing to do some extra work, this could be a compelling stock to watch.

Particularly, Brookfield Corporation is building a platform that can:

Manage over $1 trillion in assets.

Generate its own long-term capital through insurance.

Reinvest that capital across global real assets.

If this model continues to scale, the company could grow steadily over time. Of course, that assumes the company can continue to execute to grow its various businesses.

In short, a company that can raise, generate, and recycle capital across its own ecosystem has the potential to compound in many different ways. No wonder investors are paying attention to Brookfield Corporation's stock.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.