Why Everyone Should Spend One Tax Season Doing This

It started with a binder.

A thick, three-ring monstrosity packed with hundreds of pages, color-coded tabs, and tax forms with names like Schedule C and Form 8880, all stacked neatly in front of me like I had just enrolled in the most soul-crushing college course imaginable.

I flipped through it, feeling the weight of my own choices.

Why had I signed up to spend my Saturday mornings doing other people's taxes — for free — when I could have been sleeping in, or at the very least, not elbow-deep in the IRS tax code?

Oh, right. Because my husband was doing it.

And because I was the kind of person who thought, "Well, if I have to pay taxes for the rest of my life, I might as well understand them."

What I didn't realize then — sitting there with my highlighter as the instructor droned on about filing statuses and standard deductions — was that volunteering at a tax clinic wasn't just about doing taxes. It was about understanding the tax system in a way that most people never do.

It was also about helping real people, sitting across from me, who were relying on this service because they couldn't afford a CPA. It was about catching errors that could save them hundreds or even thousands of dollars. It was about learning how the entire U.S. tax code actually works — which, spoiler alert, turns out to be one of the most valuable financial skills you can have.

And, okay, maybe it was a little about the bagel sandwich I treated myself to after every shift.

But mostly? It was about walking away from tax season feeling empowered instead of confused.

Most people hate doing their own taxes. So why would they ever want to do someone else's?

Let me tell you why you should.

How a Tax Clinic Turned My Saturday Mornings Into Something Unexpected

The whole thing started because my husband landed a spot in his law school's tax legal aid program.

It was a big deal. Competitive, impressive, the kind of thing that future employers would love. And since students in the program were encouraged to volunteer at the local tax clinic, he signed up.

Which meant that his Saturday mornings for the next few months were spoken for.

At first, I figured I'd tag along just to be supportive. Maybe pick up a thing or two, since my focus was helping people understand complex financial topics. But by the time I finished signing up, I was fully in. Training sessions, IRS exams, the whole deal.

What I didn't expect? How intense the training would be.

Before we were even allowed to sit down with a client, we had to pass a certification test. Which meant weeks of classes, learning about filing statuses, deduction rules, and how to navigate a tax return without crying.

Our first class, we were each handed that massive three-ring binder — a literal textbook on how to prepare tax returns for low- to moderate-income individuals.

It was like taking a college-level tax course, except instead of paying tuition, I was getting paid in the sheer satisfaction of understanding what the heck happens to my paycheck every April.

We started with the basics:

- Filing status. Turns out, there's a strategy to it. (And yes, you can screw it up.)

- Deductions vs. credits. One reduces taxable income. The other reduces your tax bill dollar-for-dollar. (Huge difference!)

- Above-the-line vs. below-the-line deductions. News flash: just because something is "tax-deductible" doesn't mean it helps you.

And then all at once, everything clicked.

It wasn't just that I was learning how to fill out a tax return. I was seeing the entire system in a way I never had before.

I had spent years just accepting the process: Plug in numbers. Cross fingers. Hope the tax software doesn't say I owe thousands.

But now?

I could see why certain people owed money while others got refunds. I understood how tax credits could erase liability, how deductions really worked, and how someone's entire financial picture — income, kids, education, even what state they lived in — determined what they paid.

I was staring into the universe of taxation, and for the first time, it actually made sense.

And the crazy part? Most people never get to this level of understanding about their own money.

Filing Taxes for Strangers Taught Me More Than Any Finance Class

The first time I sat down with a real client, I was nervous.

Not because I didn't know what I was doing — by that point, I'd passed the test, practiced on fake returns, even learned how to navigate the IRS's uniquely painful instruction booklets. But theory is one thing. Sitting across from a real person, looking at their actual tax documents, is something else entirely.

A man slid his W-2s across the desk. I took a deep breath, pulled up the form, and started.

Line by line.

Income first. What did he earn? Was anything withheld? Did he have any side income?

Adjustments next. Did he pay student loan interest? Contribute to retirement? Had he moved recently for work?

Then we got to deductions. And that's when I spotted it.

A rent statement.

"Are you a D.C. resident?" I asked.

He nodded.

"Did you know there's a local tax credit for renters?"

He stared at me blankly.

A few clicks, a bit of math, and suddenly the entire equation shifted. What was supposed to be a break-even tax return flipped. Instead of owing, he was getting money back. A lot of money.

I turned the screen toward him, grinning. "You're actually getting a refund. A big one."

For a second, he didn't say anything. Just blinked. Then he exhaled — hard — like someone had just lifted a boulder off his chest.

"Are you serious?"

He shook his head, laughing. "I thought I was gonna owe. I was dreading this all month."

And that's when it hit me.

I wasn't just plugging numbers into boxes.

I was literally changing someone's financial reality, in real time.

The Biggest Tax Secret Nobody Realizes (Until It's Too Late)

Before this experience, I always saw taxes as a black box.

Money comes in. Money gets taken. Maybe you get some back. Maybe you don't. Who knows?

But the thing no one tells you is that taxes aren't random. They're math.

Messy, bureaucratic, sometimes-unfair math — but math nonetheless.

And when you understand the math, you can predict it. You can prepare for it. You can make decisions based on it.

And that's where this experience translated into my own financial life.

Because taxes aren't just a thing you deal with once a year. They affect almost every major financial decision you make.

And the more I understood, the more I saw it everywhere.

At home, filing my own taxes, I didn't just trust the software to do it right. I scanned every section, checking for mistakes, catching things the program pulled from old returns that didn't belong. (Looking at you, TurboTax.)

At work, when people casually complained about how much they owed, I started asking questions. Do you contribute to pre-tax retirement? Did you check your withholding? Are you self-employed?

And suddenly, taxes weren't just something that happened to me anymore.

I understood them.

Your paycheck? Taxes are taken out before you even see it.

Retirement contributions? How much you save before taxes vs. after will change your bottom line.

Buying a home? Selling one? Changing jobs? Having kids? All of it shows up on your tax return.

Before the tax clinic, I thought I understood personal finance.

After it? I realized I'd been missing half the equation.

One Tax Season, One Huge Perspective Shift — Why You Should Try It Too

At the end of every Saturday, after hours of scanning W-2s, writing numbers into little boxes, explaining tax credits in plain English, I felt amazing.

There's nothing like the moment someone's entire face changes because you just found them money they didn't even know they had.

There's nothing like the feeling of knowing you did something right — without second-guessing yourself, without blindly trusting the software, without crossing your fingers and hoping for the best.

And honestly? There's nothing like grabbing a fresh bagel sandwich with the other volunteers after a solid morning of making people's lives a little bit easier.

It was work, sure. But it was good work. Work that left me feeling more connected, more capable, and more financially literate than I ever expected.

Most people will never choose to do someone else's taxes.

But they should.

Because once you see how it all fits together, once you see how the system actually works…

You'll never look at your own taxes the same way again.

The easiest way to get involved with a local tax clinic is through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. You can search for opportunities by visiting the IRS's VITA volunteer site here.

