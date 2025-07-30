Why Etsy Stock Popped Today

Key Points Etsy beat on sales but missed (badly) on earnings this morning.

Investors are accentuating the positive, and buying into Etsy's sales growth story.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy ›

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), the online arts-and-crafts fair stock, raced ahead 6.8% through 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected Q2 sales this morning -- but worse than expected earnings.

Heading into the report, analysts forecast Etsy to earn $0.49 per share on $647.6 million in sales. Sales exceeded expectations at $672.7 million, but earnings were only $0.25.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Etsy's Q2 earnings

Etsy's gross merchandise sales declined 5% in Q2, but thanks to improved advertising sales on the Etsy website, revenue for the company actually grew 4%. The bad news is that the profit margin Etsy earned on these revenues declined steeply, falling to 4.3%. As a result, net income deteriorated, and the company earned only $28.8 million in Q2 -- down 46% year over year.

Stock buybacks helped to mitigate the damage by concentrating profit in fewer shares outstanding, but earnings per share still declined 39%.

Is Etsy stock a buy?

Investors don't seem upset by the decline in profit, focusing instead on the growth in revenue -- and they may be right to be optimistic.

On one hand, yes, Etsy's profit-and-loss statement is a mess, with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income down by two-thirds from the high hit in 2021, and trailing profit now barely half what Etsy earned last year.

But on the other hand, Etsy's free cash flow remains intact, with $671 million in cash profit earned over the last 12 months. On a $6.8 billion market capitalization, that's a price-to-free cash flow ratio of barely 10x.

With Etsy's FCF forecast to grow more than 40% over the next four years, that price seems fine. It's not a screaming bargain, true, but 10x FCF for 10%-ish annual growth seems more than fair to me. Therefore, Etsy stock is a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Etsy right now?

Before you buy stock in Etsy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Etsy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $630,291!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,791!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.