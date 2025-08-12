Why Etoro Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points Etoro's second-quarter report came with sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's targets.

The fintech company's share price still saw big sell-offs today despite seemingly strong Q2 results.

Some investors may have been looking for stronger funded accounts growth, but overall performance was still pretty strong in Q2.

10 stocks we like better than eToro Group ›

Etoro (NASDAQ: ETOR) stock sank in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price ended the daily session down 8.3% and had been off as much as 9.6% earlier in the session. The sell-offs came despite the S&P 500 index rising 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.3% on the day.

Major indexes notched record highs in Tuesday's session as the latest round of inflation data supported the case for significant interest rate cuts later this year, but Etoro stock still saw big sell-offs following the company's recent quarterly report. The fintech company actually posted second-quarter earnings that came in significantly ahead of the market's expectations, but the stock still got hit with a big sell-off in today's session.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Etoro stock got hit hard after earnings

Etoro reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.56 in the second quarter, beating the average Wall Street analyst estimate's call for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.51 in the period. Meanwhile, the company notched a net contribution of $210 million in the period -- beating the consensus estimate's call for a net contribution of $194.7 million in the period. Etoro's net contribution figure was up 26% year over year, and adjusted net income was up roughly 23% year over year.

The company closed out the period with $17.5 billion in assets under its administration, up from 11.3% in the prior-year quarter. Despite some strong momentum in the period, investors were seemingly looking for stronger results -- and the company's share price has tumbled following the quarterly update.

What's next for Etoro?

While Etoro stock saw a big pullback following the company's Q2 release, the numbers in the report were generally quite strong. The company saw total funded accounts on its platform rise 14% year over year to reach 3.63 million. While some investors seemingly hoped that the company would post strong user growth, overall momentum was still pretty solid. On the heels of today's post-earnings pullback, the stock could be worth a look for risk-tolerant investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in eToro Group right now?

Before you buy stock in eToro Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and eToro Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.