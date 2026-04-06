Why Ethereum Was Creeping Higher on Monday

Key Points

However, official Iranian and U.S. reactions to a proposed ceasefire were hostile.

Consequently, that weekend rally in cryptos doesn't look likely to last.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

From Sunday mid-afternoon to late afternoon Monday, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was doing relatively well as an investment. Bolstered by cautious optimism regarding a potential wind-down of the Iran war, among other factors, Mr. Market was largely positive about the leading cryptocurrency's future. It was trading up by more than 3% over that stretch of time.

Tied to global events

Although Ethereum is considered by many to be a well-established cryptocurrency with above-average utility, it still falls into a class of investments that are quite risky. This is entirely justifiable, in my opinion, as nearly every digital coin and token has proven over time to be volatile, at times excessively so, compared to assets like stocks and (especially) debt instruments such as bonds.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In times of economic and/or geopolitical strife, investors tend to trade out of risky plays in favor of those considered to be safer. That's what occurred at the start of the Iran conflict, and that's what largely motivated the Sunday-to-Monday rally.

This optimism arose over the weekend, on reports that a coalition of countries led by Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt had drafted and sent a 45-day ceasefire plan -- which included a measure to open the Strait of Hormuz -- to both U.S. and Iranian officials. A concrete plan to halt the combat, however brief or fragile, is a potentially major step in ending the conflict.

Fighting words

Alas, that optimism started to fade later on Monday. Iran formally rejected the proposal, and in mid-afternoon, President Trump renewed threats to destroy infrastructure in the country if the Strait of Hormuz wasn't reopened by a deadline he previously set of tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8 P.M. Eastern Time.

Given that, I wouldn't expect that modest rally in Ethereum, or any other crypto that benefited from the weekend's bullishness, to last. This doesn't feel like an ideal time to be heavily invested in cryptocurrency, and while I wouldn't necessarily sell out of all holdings, I wouldn't be a buyer either. There's just too much uncertainty affecting risky investments just now.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 926% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.