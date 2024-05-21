Why Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Chainlink Are Soaring

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surged more than 25%, rising from just $3,000 to more than $3,700 at one point. This bullish momentum is primarily driven by growing anticipation surrounding the potential approval of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), a development that could have profound implications for the broader cryptocurrency market.

The SEC's shift and expedited revisions

For a long time, the approval of an Ethereum ETF seemed like a distant possibility. Many analysts and market participants believed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wouldn't greenlight such an ETF, as they believed it to be a security and not a commodity like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which received its own spot ETF approval in January this year.

However, sentiment has shifted dramatically. Rumors are swirling that the SEC has requested several applicants to expedite their revisions to their 19b-4s. These applications, which are essential for listing new ETFs, must be corrected, allowing for the final approval with an S-1 application and thereby pave the way for the ETFs to start trading.

Impact on Ethereum

The prospect of an Ethereum ETF is significant for several reasons. First, it would provide investors unfamiliar or uncomfortable navigating crypto exchanges and digital wallets an easy way to invest. If approved, then investors can buy the Ethereum ETF off their preferred brokerage, just as with any other stock.

Yet the most important aspect of a potential approval comes in the form of institutional investors. Currently, institutional investors face several hurdles when attempting to invest in cryptocurrencies directly, including custody concerns, regulatory uncertainties, and market volatility. An ETF would alleviate many of these issues, making it easier for institutional capital to flow into the Ethereum market.

With easier access, it is expected that the deep pockets of institutional investors could cause Ethereum's price to soar. The Bitcoin ETFs were already some of the most successful ETFs ever launched, and if Ethereum follows a similar path, it could result in a significant price surge.

Ripple effect on other cryptocurrencies

While the focus is primarily on Ethereum, the positive sentiment has spilled over into other cryptocurrencies. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) have all seen their prices rise by more than 25% in the past 24 hours.

These cryptocurrencies, often referred to as "altcoins," have been subject to heightened scrutiny lately because of their similarities with Ethereum, namely their proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms. Many agency officials believe proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies are closer to a security than to a commodity. But with a potential Ethereum ETF approval this opinion might be changing and could give a boost to other proof of stake cryptocurrencies.

Analysts' predictions and timelines

While the approval of an Ethereum ETF is not yet guaranteed, analysts currently estimate a 75% chance of approval. This optimistic outlook is based on the SEC's recent actions and the growing recognition of Ethereum's importance in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

If all goes according to plan, the earliest the ETFs could start trading is around the end of June. Applicants will need to revise and correct their applications, a process that typically takes several weeks.

The potential approval of an Ethereum ETF represents a monumental shift in the regulatory landscape, offering a more accessible and secure investment vehicle for both retail and institutional investors. While the final decision is still pending, the current sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, and the approval could mark a new era of growth and adoption for the cryptocurrency market.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Avalanche, Bitcoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.