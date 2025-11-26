Why Ethereum Rose 3% Today, Despite Key Headwinds

Key Points

Macro conditions appear to be improving for risk assets, providing a rising tide raising all boats right now.

Institutional fund flows into Ethereum and other digital assets has picked up in recent days, furthering a bullish narrative.

Here's why Ethereum's recent upside momentum can be sustained, despite key headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Among the most bulletproof cryptocurrencies in the market, and one I've touted as a long-term winner many times in the past, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is indeed facing a unique set of headwinds, at least lately. Despite these headwinds, Ethereum is currently up 3.2% over the past 24 hours, as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

Similar to other mega-cap crypto projects, Ethereum's valuation can fluctuate significantly on a daily basis. Macro and market forces can often be the key impetus for these swings, with plenty of leverage in the derivatives market and speculative capital driving even greater volatility than what investors in other assets (like equities) are used to.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

So, when tech stocks sneeze, digital assets such as Ethereum can catch pneumonia. That's part of the bearish thesis that's been building recently. Yet, several crypto experts have also pointed to other negative catalysts for Ethereum, such as developers looking toward purpose-built networks for their specific applications. This is because Ethereum's stable and secure network, with relatively high costs, has created network effects for other up-and-coming, developer-friendly networks.

With that in mind, let's dive into the bullish thesis that appears to be forming once again around Ethereum, and whether this rally can be sustained to year's end.

Strong capital flows could position Ethereum investors well into year-end

At this point, I'm more inclined to take the "over" on where Ethereum will likely end the year, based on today's levels.

With the world's second-largest cryptocurrency trading just above $3,000 per token at the time of writing, and given a shift in sentiment at a macro level toward higher-risk technology-based stocks and digital assets, I do think we could be set up for some sort of reversion rally. Equity investors often cite a Santa Claus rally, though it's also true that the fourth quarter tends to be the year's strongest for digital assets as well.

Aside from these more nebulous catalysts (which are difficult to rely on), I am watching strong capital flows into Ethereum ETFs and continued institutional buying in recent days the most closely right now. I've seen a number of recent reports that have suggested that Ethereum's intrinsic demand has more than doubled over the past three days.

If this trend continues, there's a lot to like about Ethereum's upside over the course of the next few weeks. This is a token I view as a long-term investment with near-term upside catalysts. In my opinion, Ethereum appears to be a strong buy here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.