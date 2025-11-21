Why Ethereum Is Moving Lower Today

Key Points

Despite news that the Federal Reserve may opt for more rate cuts -- a move that typically boosts crypto prices -- the market is still falling.

The market is shaky as investors weigh troubling economic data and concerns about an AI bubble.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is falling on Friday, down 5% in the last 24 hours as of 5:36 p.m. ET. The slide comes as the S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

The cryptocurrency is falling once again as part of a weeks-long decline for the crypto market as a whole. Despite growing hope that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, investors remain cautious about riskier assets, like crypto.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

More rate cutting could be in store

An influential member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) -- the body responsible for setting the federal funds interest rate -- indicated the Fed will opt for another rate cut in December, but it wasn't enough to reverse Ethereum's steady decline.

Cryptocurrency prices are extremely sensitive to general sentiment, and growing fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble have prompted investors to rotate out of crypto and into more stable assets. This has had a cascading effect as falling prices unwind leveraged positions, driving prices down even further.

Ethereum could continue to slide

Ethereum is certainly one of the better choices for cryptocurrencies, but its relative stability within the crypto market shouldn't be taken to mean it is low-risk; it is still a cryptocurrency. Still, for investors with high risk tolerance, Ethereum is a solid addition to a well-diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $569,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,107,298!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.