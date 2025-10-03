This is Why Essential Utilities (WTRG) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Bryn Mawr, Essential Utilities (WTRG) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.19%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.34 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.55%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 2.71%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.52%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.37 is up 8.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Essential Utilities has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.53%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Essential Utilities's current payout ratio is 56%, meaning it paid out 56% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

WTRG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.11 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.11%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that WTRG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.