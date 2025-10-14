Why Ericsson Stock Jumped to Multiyear Highs Today

Key Points

Ericsson's earnings per share nearly tripled year over year, crushing analyst expectations.

The Swedish telecom equipment maker's stock soared over 20% to multiyear highs not seen since 2022.

Swedish media called Ericsson's third-quarter report "guldkantad" (gilded) after the company beat estimates across the board.

10 stocks we like better than Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (publ) ›

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) soared on Tuesday, while Wall Street suffered. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index was down as much as 1.5% shortly after the opening bell, but the Swedish telecom equipment giant had gained 20.6% by 1 p.m. ET.

Ericsson kicked off the last earnings season of this calendar year with an analyst-stumping Q3 report. The underlying stock of this American depositary receipt (ADR) gained 18% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange before that market closed at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Ericsson's Q3 2025 by the numbers

Ericsson's Q3 sales fell 9% year over year to 56.2 billion Swedish kronor. On the other hand, diluted earnings nearly tripled from 1.14 to 3.33 kronor per share (and ADR). Swedish newspaper SvD called the report "guldkantad" (gilded), as the results exceeded the average analyst estimates across the board.

Ericsson saw positive year-over-year organic sales growth in three of its five geographic divisions, with the outlier being 8% lower orders from the Americas.

The CEO sees sustained strength ahead

The stock trades at multiyear highs after this jump, exploring prices not seen since the spring of 2022. CEO Börje Ekholm noted that Ericsson's gross margins should stay at these boosted levels for the foreseeable future, driven by strong sales of high-margin software and services.

Should you invest $1,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (publ) right now?

Before you buy stock in Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (publ), consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson (publ) wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,412!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,154,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.