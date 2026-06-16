Why Eos Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Eos Energy announced the start of commercial operations at a new production line.

The company's feat is noteworthy, but Eos Energy stock still represents a higher risk investment.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

Starting the week on a bullish note, Eos Energy (NASDAQ: EOSE) stock closed more than 5% higher from Friday's close. And the upward momentum in Eos Energy stock seems capable of extending through today's market close as well. The company, a developer of energy storage solutions, announced a significant achievement, motivating investors to bid the stock higher.

As of 12:05 p.m ET, shares of Eos Energy are up 7.8%, retreating from its earlier rise of 13.9%.

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A key development in the Keystone State

Eos Energy announced today that it has commenced commercial production at the Thorn Hill manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, following the successful completion of Site Acceptance Testing for Battery Line 2. The start of commercial production is an important step for the company as it strives to meet high demand for its energy storage solutions.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Eos Energy reported its commercial pipeline grew to $24.3 billion, a year-over-year increase of 56%, which the company characterized as "reflecting increasing demand across energy, infrastructure, and hyperscale customers," in its Q1 2026 financial results press release. The company also reported that it ended the quarter with $644.6 million in backlog.

The company plans to ramp up Line 2 operations throughout 2026, leading to full production of its zinc‑based long-duration energy storage systems in the fourth quarter.

Should investors power their portfolios with Eos Energy stock now?

Unsurprisingly, Eos Energy stock is ripping higher today. The company's growing pipeline means little if it doesn't have the production capacity to support those orders. While the company's achievements are noteworthy, investors seeking renewable energy stocks should be sure they're comfortable with speculative investments before buying Eos Energy stock, since the company is still unprofitable.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.